Derek Adams blasts Bradford City’s inability to defend balls into the box

Angry: Bradford manager Derek Adams (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The result was a disappointment to Bradford, who had begun the new year well with three wins, a draw and only one defeat.

The Bantams dominated the first half and richly deserved their half-time lead thanks to leading scorer Andy Cook’s tenth goal of the season. Charles Vernam’s left-wing cross found him unmarked at the far post and he scored with a close-range header.

Crawley were much more positive team in the second half and deservedly equalised in the 71st minute when former Bradford winger, substitute Mark Marshall, crossed for Tom Nichols to head home at the far post.

Then, deep into stoppage time, the home defence failed to deal with another long ball into the box and defender Tony Craig stooped low to head the winner, again at the far post.

Adams said: “Crawley didn’t really open us up and create many chances. The goals were shocking to lose so late in the game. That isn’t the first time that has happened this season.

“To lose the way did with two long balls into the box was really poor from us – this is when you need your players to stand up and deal with the long balls.

“How we were in control of the match and then with a flick of a switch, two balls into the box, one deep into injury time is really disappointing. There were two big errors. You cannot give away goals as we did today.”

Bradford City: Bass, Cousin-Dawson, O’Connor, Canavan, Foulds, Songo’o (Sutton 82), Cooke, Walker, Daly (Elliott 74), Vernam (Gilliead 62), Cook. Unused substitutes: Hornby, Robinson, Staunton, Lavery.

Crawley Town: Morris, Tunnicliffe, Craig, Lynch (Tsaroulla 32), Davies, Powell, Payne, Tilley, Nadesan, Nichols, Grego-Cox (Marshall 67). Unused substitutes: Frost, Matthews, Seymour, Kastrati.