But how does their run-in compare with the other sides in the bottom eight sides, taking into account the average league position of the teams they still have to play? To find out, we've divided the league placings of each team's remaining opponents by the number of games left - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in. Here are the results:



1. Hardest run in: Bristol Rovers The Gas still have four of the top six to play as well as huge relegation showdowns with AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City and Rochdale. Average league position of remaining opponents: 11.4. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Second hardest run-in: Walsall With Sunderland, Barnsley and Doncaster to their next three matches, Walsall have only Shrewsbury Town to play from the current bottom six. Average league position of remaining opponents: 11.5 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Third hardest run-in: Rochdale Rochdale have a decent run-in, with eight of nine final fixtures coming against the bottom 12 teams, however a clash against 1st place Luton brings up the average. Average league position of remaining opponents: 15.3. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Middle ground: Shrewsbury Town Sam Ricketts' side will likely target wins against the likes of Southend United, Gillingham, Oxford United and Walsall. Average league position of remaining opponents: 13.1 Getty Buy a Photo

