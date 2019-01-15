Huddersfield Town loan duo to remain at Bradford City for rest of 2018-19

BRADFORD CITY manager David Hopkin has thanked Huddersfield Town for allowing loan duo Jack Payne and Lewis O’Brien to remain at Valley Parade for the rest of the season.

The Bantams are locked in a fight for League One survival and were desperate to keep the pair.

LOAN STAR: Bradford City's Lewis O'Brien. Picture: Tony Johnson.

O’Brien always seemed likely to stay but there were fears Payne may be recalled amid interest from Sunderland and then sold to the Wearsiders.

However, agreement has now been reached to keep both Payne and O’Brien at Bradford until the end of the campaign.

Hopkin said: “I am delighted Jack and Lewis have committed to the club, as this has been a major focus for us.

“A lot of our efforts during the early stages of the transfer window have been spent on ensuring these two players stay with us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Huddersfield Town for their co-operation on this.

“Jack and Lewis will be able to further enhance their careers, while helping us continue with our efforts to remain in League One.

“Hopefully our supporters will be pleased with this news as we continue to build the squad towards the end of the season.”