League One and Two transfer LIVE: Bradford City sidelined for '6 or 7 weeks' while Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers' promotion rivals re-sign fans favourite Sean Scannell Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Transfer talks continues to hit the headlines in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Why a fast-track system is needed for players to take up the whistle – Doncaster Rovers defender Andy Butler League One and Two transfer LIVE: Latest from Bradford City, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers as rivals weigh up move for Blackburn Rovers ace