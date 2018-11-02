League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Leeds latest on Portsmouth target, Bradford City manager eyes loan signings

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett says Leeds United have not bidded for Ronan Curtis yet
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett says Leeds United have not bidded for Ronan Curtis yet
0
Have your say

League One and Two match day is just one day away - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.