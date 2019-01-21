League One and Two transfers LIVE: Bradford City eye THREE signings this week, Derby and Nottingham Forest chase Scunthorpe star plus the latest on Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers Bradford City manager David Hopkin Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There are just 10 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Worrying signs for Bradford City as clinical Southend cruise to victory