Newport County v Bradford City - Jake Reeves reborn after reuniting with Stuart McCall

Bradford City’s Jake Reeves has been able to become more of an all-round midfielder since he started working with Stuart McCall again.

He highlighted as much with his first Bantams goal in last week’s defeat at Cambridge United, and will be looking to build on it at Newport County’s Rodney Parade in League Two today.

It has been a long wait for the 26-year-old, signed during former midfielder McCall’s last spell as manager, in 2017.

“Scoring last week was a massive moment for me, with it being my first for the club,” reflected Reeves.

“I am not always bothered about scoring goals but it was nice to score and again reminded me of the determination I have shown to get back to where I was after being injured.

“It turned out very bitter-sweet, with the defeat, but I am happy to have scored.”

Reeves was used more as a defensive midfielder by McCall’s predecessor Gary Bowyer.

“I am enjoying my football under Stuart McCall and seeing how I can develop my game more,” he said. “I am getting forward more and have more of a license to work in all areas of the pitch.

“I feel I am doing a bit more of an all-round midfielder’s job and am enjoying it a lot.

“It is never nice seeing a manager lose his job and, after Gary Bowyer left, we had to look at ourselves in the mirror as players, being the ones who were not performing well enough.

“But with me knowing Stuart and playing under him during his last spell here, I was really pleased to see him return.

“It is quite strange how it has eventually worked out, but it is great having Stuart back.

“My game improved massively under Stuart the first time and I am looking forward to seeing that happen more, now.”