Scunthorpe United 2 Bradford City 3: Bantams hang on for victory

Have your say

Relegated Bradford City gave their fans something to cheer with a rare victory against Scunthorpe United in League One.

The Bantams are already down and played without any pressure as they roared into a three-goal lead in the opening 15 minutes.

Josh Morris had an early shot saved for Scunthorpe before the visitors struck on the break through Billy Clarke’s deflected effort.

Clarke then set up Bradford’s second goal after 12 minutes, Jermaine Anderson driving home from the edge of the box.

The visitors increased their advantage three minutes later when Calum Woods’ cross was headed in by Eoin Doyle.

Rory McArdle had a header tipped over by Bradford goalkeeper Ben Wilson before Scunthorpe pulled one back when substitute Kyle Wootton nodded in from a Morris corner.

Wilson saved from a Morris free-kick but was beaten from a one-on-one as Lee Novak scored from a tight angle, but Scunthorpe could not find a late equaliser and slipped to second-from-bottom.