Stefan Rupp calls for unity at Bradford City after exit of Edin Rahic

BRADFORD CITY majority shareholder Stefan Rupp has called for unity following the departure of controversial chairman Edin Rahic.

The Bantams yesterday parted company with the German businessman who had been in charge of the club on a day-to-day basis for the past two-and-a-half years. Rahic had become a deeply unpopular figure with supporters angered by how he was running the League One outfit.

City currently sit bottom of the table, having employed four head coaches since the start of 2018.

Julian Rhodes, the former owner brought back to Valley Parade last month on a consultancy basis, will step into the chief executive’s role until the end of the season.

“The time for change has come and this marks the beginning of a new chapter for the club,” said Rupp, who has been happy to remain in the background since buying the club back in May, 2016.

“The people of Bradford deserve much, much better. I will do everything in my power to wash away the dreadful memories of the last 12 months and consign them to the history books for good.

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Julian Rhodes will continue as Bradford City's chief executive until the end of the season.

“I have invested significantly in the club over the past two seasons and will continue to do so.

“David Hopkin has begun to turn our on-field fortunes around and he and the players need your support to help us in the hugely-challenging weeks and months ahead.

“I am pleased to have Julian on board and he will continue to play a key role in getting us back on track.

“It is time for us, our supporters, partners, staff and players to push forward together.”

Rahic’s departure comes amid a bleak financial picture at Valley Parade caused by falling revenue as fans stay away and a recruitment drive that has seen 20 signings made since last summer.

Mike Harrison, the editor of award winning fanzine City Gent, believes yesterday’s events can only help rebuild bridges between the club and their supporters.

“The Bantams have come home to roost for Edin Rahic,” he added. “Too many mistakes have been made in 2018 and those can be laid at his door. He had to fall on his sword as a result.

“It is amazing how quickly the decline has set in and supporters have been hurting. But, hopefully, this can be a step towards things improving.”