Stefan Rupp lauded for enabling Bradford City’s capture of Jermaine Anderson

BRADFORD CITY manager David Hopkin has praised owner Stefan Rupp for financing the capture of Jermaine Anderson after earlier this week agreeing to double the club’s contribution to Jack Payne’s wages to keep the Huddersfield Town loanee at Valley Parade.

The Bantams, locked in a fight for League One survival, yesterday brought 22-year-old Anderson in on loan from Peterborough United. He had spent the first half of the campaign at Doncaster Rovers.

City are understood to be heading for a seven-figure financial loss this season following a summer recruitment splurge under former chairman Edin Rahic that saw 15 new faces arrive.

This, though, has not stopped German businessman Rupp, who parted company with his fellow countryman early last month, from backing Hopkin in the transfer market.

Bradford had paid a little under half of Payne’s weekly wage in the first half of the season with Huddersfield covering the rest. The revised deal now sees the Bantams pay almost the entire amount.

“Stefan deserves great credit,” said Hopkin when asked if the extra outlay on Payne had impacted on his other recruitment plans.

“We are delighted that he has done it, but it doesn’t impact on what we are trying to do. We are trying to balance the squad. We have got a lot of players and a lot who are maybe not going to play.

“One or two have moved on and, hopefully, a few will maybe go out on loan or go permanently.”

Anderson has made more than 100 appearances for Peterborough, but he found opportunities hard to come by on loan at Doncaster.

His most recent outing was a five-minute cameo from the bench in the 3-1 win at Gillingham on December 29, while three of his four starts in a Rovers shirt came in the League Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

“Jermaine will add competition in midfield and comes with a decent pedigree,” added Hopkin, who lost Jim O’Brien to Notts County earlier this month to create a berth in midfield that needed filling.

“For a young lad he has played a lot of games in League One, which will be beneficial for us. He is match-fit and we look forward to seeing what he brings to the team.”