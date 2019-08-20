Stevenage 0 Bradford City 1: Soares own goal ensures Bantams net back-to-back wins

Have your say

A Tom Soares own goal gifted Bradford City all three points following a 1-0 win at Stevenage.

James Vaughan was denied by a smart fingertip save by Paul Farman on 12 minutes as Bradford threatened for the first time.

Luther James-Wildon headed over from close range two minutes later as the home side stepped up the pressure.

City survived big shouts for a penalty on 25 minutes when Kurtis Guthrie went down in the box.

But the Bantams found themselves ahead when Soares headed Connor Wood’s corner into his own net on 42 minutes.

Guthrie and Paul Taylor had shots blocked as Stevenage came out strongly after the break.

Clayton Donaldson failed to find the target after getting past two Stevenage defenders on 57 minutes. Richard O’Donnell pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Newton’s close range header on 62 minutes after a Chris Stokes cross caused problems.

Guthrie was inches away with a far post header seven minutes later, before O’Donnell kept out a Watts backheel.

Stevenage’s Ben Kennedy then hit the bar with a free-kick with a minute to go as Bradford held on to secure back-to-back wins.

Stevenage: Farman, Wildin, Fernandez (Rollinson 85), Watts, Stokes, Byrom (Smith 81), Soares, Husin, Newton, Guthrie, Taylor (Kennedy 58). Unused substitutes: Cowley, Bastien, Fielding, Iontton.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Mellor, O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Henley (Akpan 27), Scannell (Patrick 74), Devine, Palmer, Wood, Donaldson, Vaughan. Unused substitutes: O’Connor, Hornby, French, Anderson, Colville

Referee: Christopher Pollard.