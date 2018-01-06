Yeovil 2 Bradford City 0: McCall has no complaints at Cup exit

Southampton loanee Marcus Barnes had a debut to remember for Yeovil as he scored in a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory upset against Bradford.

The Glovers were the stronger side in the first half and Bradford had to put bodies on the line as Matt Kilgallon chested a fiercely-struck Tom James half-volley away inside the six-yard box.

The visitors improved after the break but it was Yeovil who made the breakthrough on 61 minutes. Otis Khan played in Barnes one-on-one on the counter and the man who only joined on Friday coolly slotted in.

Paul Taylor was inches away from an equaliser when his dipping shot from distance hit the underside of the bar before goalkeeper Artur Krysiak recovered brilliantly to save Shay McCartan’s follow up.

In the 76th minute it was 2-0 to the hosts when Francois Zoko broke forward with purpose and set up Jordan Green to sidefoot in a second, before James denied a Bantams consolation by heading a Daniel Devine shot off the line late on.

Stuart McCall praised Bradford’s opponents for their performance and conceded that despite his team fighting for promotion in Sky Bet League One and Yeovil struggling in League Two, the hosts were worthy of their win.

“We got everything we deserved today,” McCall said. “Yeovil were terrific and full credit to them. They were young, hungry and wanted it more than us. On the day they deserved to go through.

“We didn’t come out of the traps and our first half performance was as poor as we’ve been. They won every battle.

“Second half we were better but got done by two counter-attack goals but they thoroughly deserve to be in the next round.

“It’s not something a manager likes to say but we were second best all over the park today. It’s happened once or twice this season and it can’t happen again.

“If you don’t turn up you can get beaten by anyone. We were fortunate to still be in the cup at half-time.

“I think if we’d gone back up the road with a replay we’d have been fortunate. That’s football. We can’t have any arguments with the result.

“We’ve got to lick our wounds now because you don’t become a bad team overnight.”