The Bluebirds were 22nd in the division in 2021-22 and although the Bantams were only 14th, they are showing the ambition to try to utilise their huge fanbase and the pulling power his move demonstrates.

Platt is already their third new signing of the summer before the League Two season has even finished.

FREE TRANSFER: Matthew Platt has joined from Bradford City

Judging by his comments, it is a free transfer which has been in the pipeline for a while.

“I am delighted to be here and to finally have the deal sorted, and am just looking forward to getting going," said the 24-year-old.

“Everything about the club sparked my interest as soon as I heard of the offer. Bradford City speaks for itself and the ambition really drew me in.

“I have spent three good years at Barrow which have enabled me to gather experience of this division and also getting promoted, which will hopefully stand me in good stead.

“I am like any footballer in that I want to be successful and play at the highest level I can, and would love for it to be at this club, getting promoted and moving back up the leagues to where it deserves to be.

“Someone like Mark Hughes in charge, with his experience and success he has had as a player and a manager, will only help me. I will give everything I have in a Bradford City shirt, and cannot wait to get started.”

Like goalkeeper Harry Lewis, who has joined from Southampton, Platt also came through at one of Hughes's former clubs.

The 6ft 3in defender spent seven years in the academy at Blackburn Rovers, who Hughes played for and managed. He re-joined Barrow for a second loan in August 2019-20, before signing a two-year contract at Holker Street.

Before that, he had loans at Accrington Stanley and Southport.

Hughes called him "a strong defender with a great physical presence, but also a player comfortable on the ball and more than capable of playing out and fitting into the style we want to implement."

Importantly, he also has experience of lower-league football and of winning promotion, having been part of the Barrow side which came up to the Football League during his loan spell.

He has signed a two-year contract.

Huddersfield-born striker Jake Young has also joined from League Two champions Forest Green Rovers.