Bradford City's Andy Cook credits Mark Hughes and renewed confidence for his turnaround in goal-scoring form

Andy Cook says the influence of Mark Hughes has been one of the factors behind his remarkable form in front of goal this term.

The 32-year-old has netted 16 times in 24 appearances in all competitions as the Bantams welcome Rochdale to Valley Parade this afternoon. Last term, he scored 12 times in 42 matches.

Bradford’s trip to Gillingham last weekend fell foul of the weather, leaving Hughes’ side with more time to stew on a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient on December 3. And Cook is eager to get the Bantams back on track tomorrow afternoon. He said: “Everyone in this team has the same ambition, and that is to win. If we can turn our form around and play to our highest standard, starting Saturday, then we can still achieve success this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his improved form in front of goal, he added: “I am happy because, as a striker, your job is to score goals, and luckily I am doing that. The manager helps too. There is no better man to learn from, and to play under him at this level is unbelievable."