Bradford City striker Andy Cook has once more been nominated as League Two's player of the month.

Cook won the September award and was nominated for February too, but now he has been shortlisted for March.

It comes on the back of him scoring four of Bradford's five goals in the month, and setting up the other.

He now has 26 goals this season.

PAST WINNER: Bradford City centre-forward Andy Cook with his September award

Cook is up against former Premier League striker Charlie Austin, now with Swindon Town, Salford City's Callum Hendry and Jack Sowerby of Northampton Town, the only player on the list who is not a centre-forward.