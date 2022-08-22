Bradford City's Andy Cook will not be getting a rest as Mark Hughes looks to keep the goals coming

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Sutton is back after missing the important away win at Hartlepool United for the birth of his first child, only adding to Hughes's options against the club he played for and managed.

Hughes has a League Cup history with Blackburn, having won the trophy in his final game as a professional in 2002. A less pleasant memory was his first match in the competition as a manager, when he rotated his squad and was knocked out on penalties by lower-league Bournemouth. Since being bitten that day he has always been reluctant to rest players in the competition.

With five goals this season, Hughes sees little value in resting centre-forward Cook regardless.

"You probably just want to keep him going," said Hughes. "Scoring goals is important for some guys.

"I was a bit streaky as a goalscorer. I never scored huge amount of goals and when I did it invariably became sequences - four or five in six games, something like that.

"But the important thing is if you don't score you contribute and that's what Andy always does.

IN FORM: Bradford City striker Andy Cook

"He's in confident mood at the moment. Last season he got really down on himself which I think he needn't have, he was just conscious he hadn't scored goals and al strikers get judged by goals.

"Towards the end of the season I think that probably affected his form a little bit but now he's very confident and when Andy's confident he plays better."

The Bantams have no fresh injury concerns for the game.

"Everybody who was available at the weekend is an option," confirmed Hughes.