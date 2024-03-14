Bradford City's caution regarding Tyreik Wright plus an update on Matty Platt and an international call

Wright picked up a foot injury on his ‘second’ debut for the club after re-joining on loan from Plymouth Argyle - in the League Two game with Salford City on January 23.

The 22-year-old made a couple of substitute appearances late last month before making a start in the home draw with Doncaster Rovers on March 5.

Wright netted twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Accrington and lined up from the off in the shock mid-week loss to Forest Green.

Alexander, whose side welcome leaders Mansfield Town on Saturday, said: “Pain management is something a lot of players will go through season to season.

"It’s a physical sport and you’re always going to be carrying some bump or other aches.

"It’s just his (Wright’s) lack of actual game-time. He’s an explosive player and his data is through the roof in training and games.

"It’s making sure we don’t lose him again, like we did when we brought him in.

"It’s more that exposure to full matches and how he plays rather than a sore foot.”

Saturday’s game arrives too soon for defender Matty Platt (hamstring).

"Platt might have a bit part in training on Friday, but he won’t be available to train fully with us until after the weekend,” Alexander added.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Kavanagh has been called up to represent Republic or Ireland Under-21s in the upcoming international break, and will miss City’s games against Notts County and Harrogate Town.

The 20-year-old will represent Jim Crawford’s side in their under-21 European Championship qualifier away to San Marino Under-21s, on Friday, March 22.