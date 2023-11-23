CLARKE ODOUR certainly gave Bradford City manager Graham Alexander some welcome food for thought against his old club on Tuesday.

After not being involved in Alexander's first two matches in charge, Odour was recalled for Tuesday's EFL Trophy fixture against the club who he left last summer in Barnsley.

The Kenyan international grabbed the opportunity with both hands, impressing in a central midfield berth in City's excellent 5-1 win which saw him find the net and create another goal.

It handed Alexander a bit of a selection poser ahead of Saturday's League Two home game with Accrington Stanley.

Oduor said: “You have just got to be ready when the opportunity comes and I have given him a good problem to have now.

“ For any footballer, when you are not playing, it's disappointing. But it's just about showing the manager in training that you are always ready and when you do get your chance, you have just got to try and do as well as you can – on and off the ball.

" It's all positive and a good problem to have. When everyone is at it and showing they want to play, it's a good squad to have. Hopefully, we can build the momentum and crack on.”

Handed a central brief as opposed to playing on the left, Oduor looked the part and totally at home in the middle area of the pitch – in a role where he played as a youngster.

Clarke Oduor. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

He continued: “ Growing up, I had always been a midfielder and I like popping up in pockets and even when I play out wide, I like coming inside. It wasn't too unnatural for me, especially attacking and in on the ball situations.

“It's not really unnatural and I definitely enjoy being in there,” he added.

Oduor admitted his goal was sweetened by the fact that it came against former club Barnsley, where he struggled for opportunities for fair spells of his time there after joining from Leeds United.

The 24-year-old commented: “Definitely. And there was relief with the goal.