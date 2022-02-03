Bradford City's first January transfer arrival suffers another injury setback

The Luton Town player joined the Bantams on loan at the turn of the year and was the first of seven new players through the door at Valley Parade in January.

However, a combination of illness and injuries have delayed his wait to appear in a City shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And manager Derek Adams confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old will be out for a little longer due to a calf problem.

“Dion will be a couple of weeks. He’s reinjured the calf injury that he had so that’s an issue to us and we’ll just have to forget about him for now," said Adams.

Deadline day signings Nathan Delfouneso and Luke Hendrie are both set to be in the matchday squad this Saturday as Bradford face Harrogate Town in a Yorkshire derby at 1pm.

In some more positive injury news for Bradford, Adams confirmed that forward Lee Angol does not require surgery on a hamstring problem.

"Lee doesn’t require an operation, which is good,” added Adams.

“He is one we obviously miss but he’ll be a number of weeks away from returning.”