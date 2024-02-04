Play was briefly stopped by referee Ross Joyce towards the end of the game after a complaint was made about something shouted from the Valley Parade crowd towards Bugiel.

Jackson said he was unaware of what was said but revealed Lebanon international Bugiel had spoken to the referee about the incident.

“I think there were some racist abuse towards Omar Bugiel. He’s gone in with the referee to report it.

NO GO: Andy Cook came off the bench in the second half for Bradford City but couldn't break the deadlock. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I don’t know what was said. Obviously, we’ll wait to see the report until I comment further but someone in the crowd has said something to him that they shouldn’t have done.”

Bradford City's winless run in the League stretched to eight matches with this goalless draw against Wimbledon in a scrappy game at Valley Parade, but manager Graham Alexander is confident the players can turn the tide.

In a game of few chances the Bantams had the best opportunities but not for the first time lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Bradford, who reached the EFL Trophy semi-final by beating Doncaster in midweek began brightly and Alex Bass, on loan at the Bantams three years ago, saved well from Alex Gilliead and Harry Chapman, who also created a chance for captain Richie Smallwood, but he volleyed straight at the keeper.

Alexander dropped leading scorer Andy Cook to the bench, but he came on in the second half and had a sharp chance laid on by Lewis Richards only for the ball to stick under his feet.

"It is frustrating," said Alexander. "In tight games we are not taking advantage of our opportunities, but our defence was excellent. I think our keeper has had only one save to make and we could have won the game 1-0 on opportunities.

"We started on the front foot and looked bright and sharp in our movement from our Trophy win over Doncaster, but in the second half we didn't test their keeper enough, snatched at things and lacked quality in the final third.

"We are trying to improve a few things to turn us into a winning team. I have confidence in the players."

Bradford City: Walker, Halliday, Tomkinson, Platt (Smith 79), C Kelly, Richards, Gilliead, Smallwood (Kavanagh 61), McDonald, Chapman (Pointon 45), Young (Cook 61). Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk) Ridehalgh, Stubbs.

AFC Wimbledon: Bass, Ogundere, Balmer, Brown, Currie, Tilley (Curtis 66), Ball, Little, J Gordon (McLean 79), Bugel, J Kelly (Davison 78). Unused substitutes: Tranev (gk), Pell, Pearce, R Gordon, O'Toole.