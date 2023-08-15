Bradford City's League Cup date with Wrexham and Phil Parkinson confirmed

The date has been confirmed for Bradford City's League Cup tie at Wrexham later this month.

The Bantams saw off Accrington Stanley after a penalty shoot-out in round one to set up a trip to Wrexham, managed by Phil Parkinson. Parkinson was the Bradford manager when they reached the League Cup final in 2013, the first fourth-tier side to do so since Rochdale in only the second year of the competition.

Wrexham were last season's Conference champions and are expected to hog a disproportionate amount of attention this season thanks to their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, high-profile signings such as former England goalkeeper and a Disney+ documentary.

The game will be played on August 29 at 7.45pm.