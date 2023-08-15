Bradford City's League Cup date with Wrexham and Phil Parkinson confirmed
The Bantams saw off Accrington Stanley after a penalty shoot-out in round one to set up a trip to Wrexham, managed by Phil Parkinson. Parkinson was the Bradford manager when they reached the League Cup final in 2013, the first fourth-tier side to do so since Rochdale in only the second year of the competition.
Wrexham were last season's Conference champions and are expected to hog a disproportionate amount of attention this season thanks to their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, high-profile signings such as former England goalkeeper and a Disney+ documentary.
The game will be played on August 29 at 7.45pm.
It will not be televised live in the UK, with Salford City’s game at home to Leeds United being shown instead. The following night Sky Sports will show Doncaster Rovers’ game against Everton.