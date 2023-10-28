All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Bradford City's League Two rivals sack ex-Rotherham United man as manager following loss to Doncaster Rovers

League Two outfit Grimsby Town have parted ways with manager Paul Hurst.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 18:46 BST

The decision was made after the Mariners were defeated by Doncaster Rovers.

Hurst, a Rotherham United stalwart in his playing days, took charge of Grimsby back in December 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been axed with the club sat 21st in the League Two table, just four points above rock-bottom Sutton United.

Most Popular
Paul Hurst has been axed by Grimsby Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesPaul Hurst has been axed by Grimsby Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Paul Hurst has been axed by Grimsby Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

His assistant, Chris Doig, has also departed the club.

Grimsby’s chairman Jason Stockwood said: “It is with sadness and disappointment that we’ve reached this point. Since May 2021, we’ve had a positive relationship with Paul and Chris.

"We’re proud of our achievements under their leadership: our promotion from the National League, the historic FA Cup run, and attaining our highest league position in 17 years.

“However, it’s time to embark on the next phase of the club’s development.

“We’re grateful for their hard work and wish them future success. They are an indelible part of our history and will always be welcome at Blundell Park.”

Related topics:League TwoSutton United