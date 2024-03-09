For countless years, the name of the Lancashire outfit has been subconsciously prefixed by many in the football world with the moniker of their legendary manager, such has been his staggering longevity.

But earlier this week, simmering tensions between himself and chairman Andy Holt resulted in the departure of the Liverpudlian and his assistant Jimmy Bell - with their time in charge at the club over two spells standing at a staggering 22 years.

Another Scouser in John Doolan has been placed in interim charge. But despite the change in the dug-out, City centre-half Stubbs is envisaging the same sort of occasion against a club who have consistently punched above their weight.

Bradford City defender Sam Stubbs. Picture: Getty Images.

On whether things will be different post-Coleman for City, who visited Stanley on nine occasions in the Coleman era, Liverpool-born Stubbs - son of former Everton legend Alan - said: "I think no, because the work he's done there. A little bit of him will probably always live on at Accrington.

"I know John Doolan who has taken over and he worked with him for a long time, so I imagine it would be similar messages.

"Whenever you go to Accrington, they'll always have a bit of that fight and grit. I can't imagine things will change too much.

"They're fantastic at what they do there.

"The last two times I've been at Accy, I've cut my eye open and that sums up what you're going to get from them. I don't think they'll be too dissimilar.”

After a midweek draw at home to Doncaster Rovers, City will be mindful of the need to get back to winning ways immediately if they are to keep their outside tilt for the play-offs intact and prevent the gap becoming insurmountable.

Midweek scorer Tyler Smith commented: "I always have a look at the league table after every Tuesday or Saturday game. Everyone really should and I think everyone does. I always keep an eye on it.