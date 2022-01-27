Bradford City's Lee Angol to be sidelined for a 'number of weeks'

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the Bantams’ goalless draw with Rochdale last weekend and missed Tuesday's 2-1 win at Walsall.

The forward was in London on Thursday to see a specialist to decide if he would require surgery.

"We are in a position now where Lee is going to be out for a number of weeks now," said Adams.

New signing Tom Elliott could make his debut against Crawley after he signed on loan from Salford City until the end of the season while Liam Ridehalgh and Elliot Watt will both be assessed ahead of the game.

Crawley's Jordan Tunnicliffe returned from a five-month injury lay-off in Crawley’s 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers but midfielder Caleb Watts is unavailable for the next three months with a hamstring problem.

Kwesi Appiah, Will Ferry, Ludwig Francilette and Jake Hessenthaler are all still missing for the Reds.

Bradford have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks, winning two of their last three games and picking up seven points from nine available.

LEE ANGOL: Will learn the extent of his hamstring injury today. Picture: Getty Images.