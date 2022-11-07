Bradford City's Mark Hughes blames free midweek for defeat as Bantams and Harrogate Town look for FA Cup reactions

The Bantams manager is trying to get his head around why the strong team he picked for an FA Cup tie at home to Harrogate Town performed so poorly.

He thinks a midweek trip to Mansfield Town could be the perfect pick-me-up whilst the Sulphurites look to keep the ball rolling at home to Carlisle United.

“I’ve no doubt come Tuesday we will have a completely different level of performance,” said Hughes, whose promotion-chasing side have drawn their last three League Two matches. “That’s how it happens.

LOOKING FOR A RESPONSE: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

“We don’t want games in the future where we’re so off the pace from what we’re capable of.

“Last week we didn’t have a game – maybe we’re better off playing Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday,” he reflected. “Maybe it allows us just to have a continuity and we’re ready to go at the weekend.

“We’ll have to look at that and see in previous weeks how we’ve performed on the Saturday when we’ve had a free week."

The Bantams' November programme will now end on the 19th, whilst Harrogate will be travelling to Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United in the FA Cup second round.

A derby win and £41,000 prize money were welcome but three points are more valuable while they are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The good news is Harrogate are unbeaten in their last four matches at Wetherby Road – ironically, Bradford were the last visiting team to win there – but they are without the injured Will Smith, Max Wright, Dior Angus and Stephen Dooley against Paul Simpson's Cumbrians.