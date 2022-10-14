Bradford City's Mark Hughes helped shape Manchester United's Class of 92 but taking it easy on Salford City? "Never going to happen!'
On Saturday Mark Hughes’ Bradford City take on a club owned by former team-mates who see him as one of the biggest influences on their careers. He promises sentiment will not come into it.
Having learnt about football from tough professionals like Hughes, Salford City co-owners Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and David Beckham would take that as read.
And whilst the "Class of 92" are unusual in passing from pitch to boardroom, Hughes expects more to follow.
“David Beckham took my place at my digs when I moved out," recalled Hughes, whose second spell at Manchester United coincided with the sextet’s emergence.
"I’ve no idea if they go to every game. It's not like we're close friends, we never were even as team-mates. When I do see any of them we pick up where we left off. I’m not going to go easy on them. That’s never going to happen!"
Hughes downplayed his influence, saying: "The dressing room had a lot of strong, different personalities in terms of what they demanded," but is delighted players who reached international level invested in what in 2014 was a Northern Premier League club.
“I think a lot of players of that era will think about getting involved in the ownership of clubs,” said Hughes. “People in the past have maybe not had the resources or network and backers.
"It’s great that they see their interest as trying to promote a football club that needs help.
“I lived in Salford for seven years as a kid and each of them did as well. It’s good they are trying to give something back.”
March’s game at home to Hartlepool United will kick off at 1pm at the police’s request.