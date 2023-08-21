Bradford City's new academy manager out to produce internationals and Premier League stars

Mark Litherland says his aim is to develop international and Premier League footballers after being named as the new head of Bradford City's academy.

He replaces Neil Matthews, whose death last season came as a shock to the League Two club.

Litherland has previously been academy manager at Rochdale, Bury and Bolton Wanderers, and is looking forward to a good relationship with first-team manager Mark Hughes.

“I have spoken to the manager and he is very keen on youth development, and from my point of view that is perfect," said Litherland. "We want to be developing international players and Premier League players for the future.

NEW MAN: Mark Litherland has been put in charge of Bradford City's academy

“There is masses of experience already in the academy, and I am looking forward to trying to make us the best category three side out there, and pushing on from that.”

He says he inherits good foundations.

“It is evident that the work of Neil Matthews, god bless his soul, and the rest of the staff has been top drawer to get the academy to where it is today," he commented. "That has been evident to me from day one.

“I just want to follow that on and build on it to improve us and help the academy get better and better, to the point where it is one of the best in the north of England.