THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the size of the task in front of new Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, as he looks to end a losing run in League Two, one extended to four games with last weekend’s defeat at Notts County.

They also cast their eye over Harrogate Town, who lie just six points off the play-off spots, before turning the spotlight on Barnsley, who have been kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their tie with non-league Horsham. Plus, we bring you the latest on Rotherham United’s search for a new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England came in for criticism for their performances against Malta and North Macedonia, but still qualify as one of the top-seeded teams for Euro 2024. Our panel discuss their chances of success in Germany.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.