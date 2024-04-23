Bradford City's play-off hopes alive as former striker Tyler Smith returns to damage Barrow's chances
Bradford are enjoying a strong end to the season and this 2-1 moves them up to ninth, two places and two points adrift of the play-offs with one game to play, a home game against Newport County on Saturday.
The Bluebirds have endured a poor run at the worst part of the season with just one point from six.
Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a good stop to keep out Andy Cook in the 20th minute, while talented 20-year-old Bobby Pointon fired the Bantams ahead with a fine strike after 29 minutes.
Home forward Cole Stockton saw an effort cleared off the line and their pressing told as Kian Spence levelled with a fine free-kick on the hour.
Pete Wild made four changes in the final 15 minutes in a bid for the home side to get a season-defining goal.
Barrow substitute David Worrall could only fire straight at Sam Walker, but it was the visitors who secured the three points as the hosts were left with a nervous wait.
Smith – who spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barrow – came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner from Cook’s flick on.
