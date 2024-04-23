Bradford City's play-off hopes alive as former striker Tyler Smith returns to damage Barrow's chances

Bradford are enjoying a strong end to the season and this 2-1 moves them up to ninth, two places and two points adrift of the play-offs with one game to play, a home game against Newport County on Saturday.

The Bluebirds have endured a poor run at the worst part of the season with just one point from six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a good stop to keep out Andy Cook in the 20th minute, while talented 20-year-old Bobby Pointon fired the Bantams ahead with a fine strike after 29 minutes.

Bradford City's Tyler Smith scored the winning goal at Barrow to keep Bradford's play-off hopes alive. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Home forward Cole Stockton saw an effort cleared off the line and their pressing told as Kian Spence levelled with a fine free-kick on the hour.

Pete Wild made four changes in the final 15 minutes in a bid for the home side to get a season-defining goal.

Barrow substitute David Worrall could only fire straight at Sam Walker, but it was the visitors who secured the three points as the hosts were left with a nervous wait.