Bradford City's play-off hopes alive as former striker Tyler Smith returns to damage Barrow's chances

Former Barrow striker Tyler Smith came back to haunt his old side with a late winner to keep Bradford’s slim hopes of making the play-offs alive.
By YP Sport
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 22:19 BST

Bradford are enjoying a strong end to the season and this 2-1 moves them up to ninth, two places and two points adrift of the play-offs with one game to play, a home game against Newport County on Saturday.

The Bluebirds have endured a poor run at the worst part of the season with just one point from six.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman produced a good stop to keep out Andy Cook in the 20th minute, while talented 20-year-old Bobby Pointon fired the Bantams ahead with a fine strike after 29 minutes.

Bradford City's Tyler Smith scored the winning goal at Barrow to keep Bradford's play-off hopes alive. (Picture: Tony Johnson)Bradford City's Tyler Smith scored the winning goal at Barrow to keep Bradford's play-off hopes alive. (Picture: Tony Johnson)
Bradford City's Tyler Smith scored the winning goal at Barrow to keep Bradford's play-off hopes alive. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Home forward Cole Stockton saw an effort cleared off the line and their pressing told as Kian Spence levelled with a fine free-kick on the hour.

Pete Wild made four changes in the final 15 minutes in a bid for the home side to get a season-defining goal.

Barrow substitute David Worrall could only fire straight at Sam Walker, but it was the visitors who secured the three points as the hosts were left with a nervous wait.

Smith – who spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barrow – came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner from Cook’s flick on.

Related topics:BradfordAndy Cook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.