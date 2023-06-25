Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Stockport County, Wrexham, MK Dons and Salford City
Wrexham and Notts County may only just be returning to the EFL from the National League but both will be fancied for promotion tilts. There are also clubs coming down from League One with points to prove so last season’s nearly men, Bradford City included, may have intense battles on their hands.
A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the League Two table will look like at the end of next season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here is how it thinks the table will look.