All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Stockport County, Wrexham, MK Dons and Salford City

The 2023/24 League Two season looks set to be an intriguing one.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Wrexham and Notts County may only just be returning to the EFL from the National League but both will be fancied for promotion tilts. There are also clubs coming down from League One with points to prove so last season’s nearly men, Bradford City included, may have intense battles on their hands.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the League Two table will look like at the end of next season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here is how it thinks the table will look.

Here is how the supercomputer has predicted the League Two table will look.

1. Predicted finishes

Here is how the supercomputer has predicted the League Two table will look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 3/1

2. 24. Harrogate Town

Relegation odds: 3/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10/3

3. 23. Morecambe

Relegation odds: 10/3 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 7/2

4. 22. Crawley Town

Relegation odds: 7/2 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:League TwoWrexhamMK DonsNational LeagueLeague One