The vast majority of League Two clubs are now four games into the current campaign.

This season looks set to play host to tense battles at both the summit and foot of the fourth tier, with numerous ambitious clubs targeting promotion or consolidation.

Yorkshire’s three League Two clubs have varying ambitions, with Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among those tipped for promotion tilts and Harrogate Town hoping to further cement themselves as an EFL club.

At this early stage, it is difficult to predict how the League Two table will look when the season ends.

However, BetVictor’s supercomputer has made a prediction using the Monte Carlo method with its Python-based match simulator.

Here is how it expects the table to look.

1 . League Two table predicted Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 24. Forest Green Rovers 38 points Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 23. Doncaster Rovers 39 points Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales