All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to Wrexham, Notts County, MK Dons, Stockport County and Salford City after summer transfers

The vast majority of League Two clubs are now four games into the current campaign.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 11:32 BST

This season looks set to play host to tense battles at both the summit and foot of the fourth tier, with numerous ambitious clubs targeting promotion or consolidation.

Yorkshire’s three League Two clubs have varying ambitions, with Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among those tipped for promotion tilts and Harrogate Town hoping to further cement themselves as an EFL club.

At this early stage, it is difficult to predict how the League Two table will look when the season ends.

However, BetVictor’s supercomputer has made a prediction using the Monte Carlo method with its Python-based match simulator.

Here is how it expects the table to look.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.

1. League Two table predicted

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
38 points

2. 24. Forest Green Rovers

38 points Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
39 points

3. 23. Doncaster Rovers

39 points Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
53 points

4. 22. Sutton United

53 points Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyWrexhamMK DonsYorkshireHarrogate TownDoncaster Rovers