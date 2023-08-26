Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to Wrexham, Notts County, MK Dons, Stockport County and Salford City after summer transfers
This season looks set to play host to tense battles at both the summit and foot of the fourth tier, with numerous ambitious clubs targeting promotion or consolidation.
Yorkshire’s three League Two clubs have varying ambitions, with Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among those tipped for promotion tilts and Harrogate Town hoping to further cement themselves as an EFL club.
At this early stage, it is difficult to predict how the League Two table will look when the season ends.
However, BetVictor’s supercomputer has made a prediction using the Monte Carlo method with its Python-based match simulator.
Here is how it expects the table to look.