Bradford City's squad depth gives Mark Hughes plenty of optimism for League Two marathon

After an inconsistent start, the Bantams are eighth in the table, but are well in touch with the play-off spots as they sit one point behind seventh-placed Mansfield.

They have won three of their last five games in all competitions with their only defeat in that time coming against Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Hughes was due to take his side to the Stags today before the fixture was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Hughes is pleased with the strength in depth at Bradford City. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

The former Manchester City and Southampton boss feels he has struck the right balance with his squad and believes there is strength in depth in almost every position.

"Sometimes I have left guys out and it has been hard on them. I can't pick everybody," said Hughes.

"They push each other as well, we have strength in depth and can double up in almost every position on the field.

"Each and everyone one of them will push each other. It is up to those who aren't in the team to be ready when called upon, because they will be called upon.

"Guys in the team will want to remain in the side and play well to retain their shirts.

"I think it is a healthy mix.

"It is exactly where we wanted to be and as the season progresses we will need that strength in depth.

"Our depth is arguably as strong as anybody's in this league.

"That was our intention when we went into the market and brought these players to the club.

"You need guys who can come on and make an impact and create a different problem for the opposition. You need players with similar quality and that is what we have got. When I make substitutes now, they help us get over the line.

"We hope that will continue. We are very pleased with where we are at the moment."