Bradford City's Valley Parade reminded me of Manchester United's famous European nights, says Mark Hughes

He featured in United's famous victory over a Diego Maradona-inspired Barcelona in 1984. The Bradford City manager also scored both goals against the Catalan giants - a former club - in the Cup Winners Cup final at Feyenoord's De Kuip Stadium in 1991 when United fans took over the port city.

His maiden experience of play-off football with the Bantams on Sunday evening was also something to savour in front of a record-breaking crowd for a League Two semi-final, 20,575 punters watching the Bantams beat Carlisle United at a pulsating Valley Parade.

The claret-and-amber hordes provided incessant backing for the hosts from the off and it struck a chord with Hughes.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes salutes the Valley Parade faithful during the home leg with Carlisle (Picture: PA)

Hughes commented: "I enjoyed it up to a point and the atmosphere; I felt that crackle. I used to sense it in European nights when I used to play under the floodlights and I used to enjoy those nights. The crowd were fabulous, what an advert for League Two football with huge numbers. Credit to Carlisle, they brought huge numbers as well. But they were drowned out totally by our fans and there was a real atmosphere right through the stadium throughout the night.

"I see a real connection with the club and team (from the fans) in what we are trying to do. Certainly for me, I sense that and it's huge for me.

"It's a very special thing we have got going at the moment and we have got to get that going. If we can make that final step, it'd be fantastic and give the prize to the fans that we started this journey to try and achieve."

City's precious first-leg advantage arrived early courtesy of Jamie Walker. Carlisle's strong second-half comeback provided food for thought, even though the hosts defence was not breached.

Bradford City's Matthew Platt, Adam Clayton and Sam Stubbs applaud the fans following the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Carlisle (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

The likelihood is that they must be even more resolute in Cumbria on Saturday.Hughes added: "I think everyone will have enjoyed it and the result is the important thing and that's what we take to Carlisle.

"It's only halfway, it's the old cliché and we have not done the job yet.

"It was an evenly-matched game and we all thought that was going to be the case. League games would suggest that and those encounters were very close.

