Bradford v MK Dons: Washout at Valley Parade

Bradford City’s home game against MK Dons was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The League One fixture was called off shortly after 1pm following an inspection by referee Ben Toner.

A team of groundstaff and volunteers had been forking the pitch at Valley Parade since early morning, but conditions did not improve sufficiently for the game to go ahead.

Adam Armstrong bagged a brace as Blackburn kept their charge towards a return to the Championship on track with a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Bradley Dack broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time and two second-half goals from in-form Armstrong settled proceedings as Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches to move eight points clear of third place.

Shrewsbury took advantage of a slip by Wigan to move three points clear in second place. Alex Rodman and Abu Ogogo were on target in a 2-0 win over Walsall.

Substitute Gary Roberts popped up with an 87th-minute equaliser to earn Wigan a thrilling 3-3 draw with Scunthorpe.

It had looked like Ivan Toney had won it for the visitors with a clinical finish eight minutes into the second half but Roberts had other ideas, with a cool finish from close range shortly after coming onto the pitch.

Steve Evans made a winning start in charge of Peterborough with a 4-1 victory against fellow play-off hopefuls Charlton.

Goals from Andrew Hughes, Marcus Maddison (penalty) and Jack Marriott, with two late on, helped Peterborough leapfrog the Addicks.

Michal Zyro had pulled a goal back for the visitors, who saw Josh Magennis miss a penalty at 1-0.

Bury remain rooted to the bottom of the table as they allowed Oldham to come back from 2-0 behind to earn a 2-2 draw following goals from Craig Davies and Ben Pringle.