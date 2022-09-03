Bradford v Walsall: Why the numbers game doesn’t interest Mark Hughes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Well stocked in most areas, they were shopping in the market for quality and not quantity.

The signing of Dion Pereira, who made an excellent impression on loan from Luton Town, has provided the cherry on the cake to a strong summer window.

The addition of an exciting young loan winger in Aston Villa's Tyreik Wright added another dynamic option.

City seem well set, but talk is cheap.

Hughes said: “I am aware we need different threats, and the two new players will help us do that.

"It is important that the loan deals you complete have an impact on what you do. These players have been added to embellish the group, and we are confident they will do that.

"We are not just bringing players in to make up the numbers. We are comfortable with where we are and with the business we have completed.

"It is always about making sure we are stronger at the end of the window then we were at the start, which we fundamentally are. I am happy with the people we have brought in.”

On two occasions this term, City have faced away sides who have been intent upon frustrating them and making the game stop-start in Doncaster Rovers and Crewe.

As visiting clubs to the biggest club in the division, that is their wont and has worked. For City, it's about solving the puzzle and keeping calm.

Hughes, who admits he does not know what to expect from a side managed by an ex-City favourite, added: “Walsall are a good side, a strong side, and we will have to be at our best.

“If we play to our strengths in terms of affecting the opposition, I think it will be difficult for them to play against.

"They have a very accomplished manager at this level in Michael Flynn who wants to make an impression at his new club.