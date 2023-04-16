'Bravery to block shots, bravery to defend,' - Liam Rosenior hails obdurate Hull City

Liam Rosenior pinpointed his side’s bravery as key reason they made it three unbeaten, all against play-off chasing teams, with a goalless draw at Blackburn.

Hull proved obdurate opponents for Rovers, for whom manager Jon Dahl Thomasson bemoaned missed chances.

The Blackburn head coach’s verdict was typified by Tyrhys Dolan’s glaring first-half miss when he shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Hull improved after the break and both Regan Slater and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh missed excellent chances within minutes of the restart

Hull City's Sean McLoughlin (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics battle for the ball (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

When asked what the most pleasing aspect of the performance was, Hull head coach Rosenior said: “Bravery to block shots, bravery to defend, bravery to play out from the back when they are pressing us.

“Some of our football from Karl (Darlow) cut right through them. They’re pressing Karl, he’s staying calm, playing through the press.

“That’s what I want and the more we do, the better we’ll get at it. So, the word for tonight was just bravery.

“I thought we were excellent against a very good team. I’ve said before, I want to play our way. I thought it was two really good footballing teams going at it.

Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher (centre) and Hull City's Harry Vaughan, who earned praise from Liam Rosenior, compete for the ball (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA)

“It wasn’t a 0-0 game. I thought either side could have won the game but I really enjoyed watching that.

“Jon’s done a great job with a really young team, playing in a certain way and we’re getting there.