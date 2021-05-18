Bridlington Town, Liversedge, Yorkshire Amateur, Ilkley Town, Emley and Redcar Athletic promoted in non-league revamp

QUEENSGATE: Bridlington Town's home will be hosting a higher standard of football next season

Bridlington, Liversedge and Yorkshire Amateur have joined the Northern Premier League East from the Northern Counties East. Emley have been promoted from Division One to the Premier Division.

Ilkley have joined the North West Counties League Division One North from the West Yorkshire League.

Redcar have gone from Division Two to Division One of the Northern League.