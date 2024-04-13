Bristol City v Huddersfield Town: Andre Breitenreiter calls for VAR to be introduced in Championship - and for the Terriers to help themselves
The German was left sore by a decision to award Tuesday's opponents Preston a penalty early in the second half, in a moment which changed the context of the game with Town leading 1-0. North End scored and the Terriers were never the same after and ended up capitulating late on in a 4-1 reverse.
An offside call also went against his side at a key juncture of their home game with West Brom last month on another occasion where Town were leading at the interval and went onto lose 4-1.
Like with the Preston match, the goal in question was an equaliser in the first part of the second period and proved costly for Breitenreiter's side. He said: "I never speak too much about referees. But now it’s a minimum of two times that it’s changed everything after a wrong decision.
"In England they have a new ‘revolution’ about offside for next season and maybe they have to think about VAR in the Championship because it’s the best second league in the world and there’s no VAR. Sometimes, you have to think about that to get to the right decision."
While Town may have been on the rough end of a couple of recent calls, their capacity to fall away badly in the second half of a number of games this season represents a bigger concern. In the first-half table, the Terriers are in 11th place, but their form on the resumption has generally been poor. Their concession of 43 second-half goals is the worst record in the division.
Breitenreiter, whose side visit a Bristol City team who won 5-0 at home in midweek, said: "We have shown over the last week what is possible. But I repeat, every day and every week, that we have to show everything over 90 minutes and we try it again.
"We need players not to give up. The game is over (only) after 90-plus minutes and you have to stay confident all the time.
"We stopped playing football (at Preston) at 1-1 and it was the same versus West Brom.
"Over the whole season, I heard we gave away over 25 points after a winning situation at half-time. It’s not one time, it’s repeated in the whole season. It's too easy to score goals against us."