The analytical side of football in terms of players studying video clips of performances to try and get an extra edge is big these days and the Huddersfield Town summer signing leaves no stone unturned in that regard.

At AFC Wimbledon last season, the midfielder studied clips of Cristiano Ronaldo with a set-piece coach in a bid to improve his ability to arrive late in the box and score headed goals and it worked a treat.

His first goal in Town colours may not have arrived yet, but if hard work and study is anything, to go by, it is probably not too far around the corner.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Rudoni said: “It was actually one of the analysis people at Wimbledon who showed me videos of Ronaldo headers. I came in at the start of the season and he said that he thought I could score a lot more headers and he was showing me a lot of clips of Ronaldo.

“I went and did some work on my headers and scored a fair few last season.

“It (analysis) is definitely something I am working on at Huddersfield. I have noticed they are big on analysis and reflecting on our performances and I really like that.

“We have one-on-one meetings with our coaches which go through our personal clips and I feel it is really helpful. When you can see it with your eyes, I think it helps to take it in and it is really good. I am not worried (on not scoring yet) and I know it will come and when it comes, it will be a special moment.”

Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni lines up a shot. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Rudoni was the subject of plenty of rival Championship interest – tonight’s opponents City were among those linked – before opting to head to Yorkshire and he could not be happier at the decision he has made.

He added: “When I came up here and met the people, that really stood out to me and just felt it was the place for me and I felt at home already.

“I feel the plan they have for me here is right and everything just felt like it slotted in nicely. This is the perfect place to come and play my football.”

Jonathan Hogg could return to the fray tonight for Town, who have been boosted by the news that key defender Tom Lees has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2025 at least.

On Lees, who returns from suspension for this evening’s game, head coach Danny Schofield said: “His experience and leadership within the group is an invaluable resource for us, so I’m really pleased that he’s agreed to extend his contract and I look forward to continue working with him.”

Meanwhile, winger Rolando Aarons has joined Motherwell on a season-long loan.

Last six games: Bristol City WDWWWD; Huddersfield LLLWLD.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).