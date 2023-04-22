Bristol City v Rotherham United: Matt Taylor on why the Millers are still 'breathing'

IF Rotherham United stay up this season, then the first dressing-room song played afterwards should be Gloria Gaynor's iconic 1970s' hit 'I Will Survive.'

It would showcase a story all about drawing strength amid adversity and overcoming all manner of obstacles in their way, from natural disadvantages to their rivals in terms of finance, crowds and pulling power to a host of injury issues, tough refereeing calls and painful late concessions.

Amid the difficulties, Matt Taylor's side, on a number of occasions, have shown that precious ability to problem-solve, with Tuesday's draw with Burnley being a case in point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a night when they handed a debut to rookie keeper Robbie Hemfrey, while main striker Jordan Hugill came off at the break.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor, on the touchline in Tuesday's game with Burnley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Millers still took something against the champions-elect in a deserved 2-2 point.

On handling vicissitudes at regular junctures, Taylor said: "We have no option. Otherwise we could give up, pack our bags and go home.

At half-time, I said: 'I am not sure what else the league can throw at us.' I had to change a goalkeeper and centre forward. It's been incredible, but a great experience and why we want to keep our experience going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because we are withstanding an awful lot at the moment and we’re still breathing, trying to survive and going in the right direction and the players have not lost the belief we have got and it strengthens the bond we have got and the lads can see it as well and appreciate that.

"There's a real connection across the board at this club at the moment and we’ll need that in the next four games.

"Similar to Tuesday night, there will be ups and downs, injuries and changes in personnel. We will be behind and ahead, everything is still to come."

The facts show that the Millers have won just two away games in 22-23, but a total of ten draws - against the likes of Watford, Norwich, Swansea and Middlesbrough could well be key in keeping their heads above water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of today's Ashton Gate test against a City side unbeaten at home in the league since Boxing Day, Taylor added: "We do know the longer-term plan which is turning those draws into wins and finding ways of doing that.

"But this season, some of those displays away from home have been excellent.

"With some of them, you always allude to some huge rearguard actions. But more recently, we have been in games and not just shown defensive displays.

"We have not enough quality to hurt the opposition often enough, but that's probably been the story of our season in certain aspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand what we are and stand for and have to be the same wherever we go away from home.

"This weekend, the opposition likes to utilise space and we have got to find a way of utilising that as well.

"As ultimately, the best form of defence is attack and keeping the ball away from your goal. Sustained attacks as well.