Bristol Rovers 1 Barnsley FC 1: Scott Sinclair salvages point after Nicky Cadden opener

Scott Sinclair came off the bench to salvage a point for Bristol Rovers with a late goal in a 1-1 draw against Barnsley at the Memorial Stadium.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 12th Aug 2023, 20:28 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 20:28 BST

Nicky Cadden had blasted into the top left corner inside seven minutes, after collecting a Max Watters pass, to continue the Tykes’ early league momentum.

But veteran winger Sinclair converted low into the far corner after Luke Thomas continued a Rovers counter-attack with a chip over the Barnsley defence with nine minutes of the game left.

Oli Shaw almost rounded Rovers goalkeeper Matt Cox and Barnsley captain Liam Kitching cleared off the line in the closing stages, as both sides sought a winner.

Sinclair could have won the game as he headed over a Thomas cross on 83 minutes from just a few yards out, and Rovers also went close through several chances spurned by John Marquis, the closest coming when the forward struck the bar in the 61st minute.

Aaron Collins also squandered a great first-half chance as he dallied when clean through on goal.

