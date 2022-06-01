Bromby done ‘hell of a job’ on transfers - Nicholls

Nicholls proved one of the signings of the season at Championship level, with him and the likes of fellow close-season arrivals Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill and Jon Russell enjoying outstanding campaigns.

Alongside his team-mates, the Huyton-born keeper, who kept an impressive 18 clean sheets last term, is taking some time out to regroup after a painful end to the season at Wembley on Sunday.

But given the startling progress Huddersfield made last season, there should be justifiable optimism that the club can be in the shake-up next term, especially if they continue to recruit smartly.

Nicholls, one of the division’s top keepers in 2021-22, said: “Brombs has done a hell of a job and brought in really good characters and people.

“It is just about dusting ourselves down now and coming back in pre-season and making sure every single one of us are ready to go again and be ready.

“To be honest, I have not looked back at my season overall, it has been ‘next game, next game’.

“I go to a friend’s wedding on Wednesday and over the next few days, I will reflect and try and get over this as quick as possible.

“The squad should be happy with what we have achieved this year. No-one expected us to be here, apart from ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Nicholls is backing loanee Colwill to cast aside his own personal disappointment after his own goal in Sunday’s showpiece with Nottingham Forest and come back stronger.

Colwill unwittingly diverted James Garner’s cross past the Town keeper for the only goal of the game just before half-time, with Town’s deflation compounded by two huge penalty calls in the second half which saw referee Jon Moss fail to point to the spot.

Nicholls added: “Garner put in a hell of a ball. Levi has been class this season and I am certain he will go all the way to the top.

“The game was always going to be decided by a goal like that. It is just hard to take.