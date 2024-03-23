Seven days ago, the clock was ticking down towards another unsatisfactory Saturday on home soil for the relegation-haunted Minstermen against Aldershot. And then things changed.

Moments after coming off the bench in the 89th minute, substitute Lenell John-Lewis – who has previously shown a penchant for the dramatic - grabbed a priceless winner to secure three points for City, who triumphed for the first time in nine National League matches.

His latest strike certainly assumed a fair deal of importance for recently-appointed manager Adam Hinshelwood, who professed to feeling emotional afterwards.

Recently-appointed York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture courtesy of Mike Gunn.

York remain in the drop zone, but when they were in desperate need of a catalyst in their survival fight, they found one - with the scenes at the end somewhat contrasting to their 6-1 loss to Altrincham in their previous game.

York's run-in looks tough. After visiting third-placed Bromley, they face champions-elect Chesterfield and in-form FC Halifax over Easter and go to Solihull on the last day.

But John-Lewis' intervention had revived spirits and provided a transfusion of hope at least.

Hinshelwood said: "We’re not in a position where we can celebrate too much, but getting that first win felt good.“It was just one win and we need more, but at the same time the spirit has been good.

"I’ve done my history and there has been spirit before at this club, it’s talked about and it’s something we have to aspire towards.