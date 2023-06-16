Joe Maguire, one of Harry’s two brothers, has been unveiled by the club after being released by Sheffield FC. His new club were only formed in 2022 and are backed by football agent Willie McKay.
They have made a number of additions already this summer, including McKay’s son Jack and ex-Chorley midfielder Dale Whitham. It has been reported they are expected to be placed in the Central Midlands League Premier Division next season.
In an interview on his new club’s YouTube channel, Maguire said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s obviously a privilege to come and sign for Doncaster City. I just feel like, obviously, [the ambition is] to win the league, with what’s going off and the ambition. It’s got to be to get promoted, first and foremost.
"I used to be a centre midfielder so I can play, I like to come out with the ball. I don’t know how they’re going to want to play but I do like to get the ball from the back and play and pass it. It’s different in these sort of leagues, I do get that. I do like to try and play into midfield.”