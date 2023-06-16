All Sections
Brother of Manchester United star and ex-Hull City and Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire joins Doncaster City

The brother of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has signed for non-league outfit Doncaster City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Joe Maguire, one of Harry’s two brothers, has been unveiled by the club after being released by Sheffield FC. His new club were only formed in 2022 and are backed by football agent Willie McKay.

They have made a number of additions already this summer, including McKay’s son Jack and ex-Chorley midfielder Dale Whitham. It has been reported they are expected to be placed in the Central Midlands League Premier Division next season.

In an interview on his new club’s YouTube channel, Maguire said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s obviously a privilege to come and sign for Doncaster City. I just feel like, obviously, [the ambition is] to win the league, with what’s going off and the ambition. It’s got to be to get promoted, first and foremost.

Harry Maguire's brother Joe has a new club. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Harry Maguire's brother Joe has a new club. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"I used to be a centre midfielder so I can play, I like to come out with the ball. I don’t know how they’re going to want to play but I do like to get the ball from the back and play and pass it. It’s different in these sort of leagues, I do get that. I do like to try and play into midfield.”

