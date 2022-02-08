Former Lyon midfielder Guimaraes and on-loan Aston Villa full-back Targett are in contention, while central defender Burn, who joined the Magpies from Brighton on deadline day, is battling an infected toenail as he bids to join them.

Chris Wood is also in the squad, a striker Newcastle spent £25m of their £90m January spending spree on.

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle after being convinced the club can establish itself as a major force in world football.

The 24-year-old Brazil international was also linked with Arsenal and Juventus before making his £35m January switch from French side Lyon, but opted for Tyneside and the project presented to him by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium.

Asked if that meant he considered the Magpies bigger than the Gunners, Guimaraes said: “We are definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football.

“This is an historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.”

Despite his confidence in what may lie ahead, Guimaraes is aware the short-term aim is much more prosaic and his new employers head into Tuesday night’s Premier League clash with Everton still entrenched in a fight for top-flight survival.

Asked how the project had been outlined to him, he said: “They were very up front and honest about it. They didn’t disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season.

“But in the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League.

“I believe in the project, I believe in everything they spoke to me about and I am really happy to be a part of this project.”

Guimaraes, who will wear 39 on the back of his shirt - the number of the taxi his father drove for 20 years - will hope to make his debut against Frank Lampard’s Toffees amid what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park

Striker Callum Wilson (calf) is facing a longer than expected spell on the sidelines and defenders Paul Dummett (calf/shin) and Federico Fernandez (thigh) and midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) are still out, while full-back Jamal Lewis and midfielder Isaac Hayden, who are both injured anyway, have been omitted from the updated 25-man squad along with central defender Ciaran Clark.

New signings Dele Alli and Donny Van De Beek will be in Everton’s squad for the first time.

The pair were both cup-tied for the FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford at the weekend.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed that game with a knee problem, returns but defender Ben Godfrey has been ruled out for four to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.