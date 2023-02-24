Burnley boss Vincent Kompany not worried by Huddersfield Town's new manager bounce

Neil Warnock made an instant impact at the Terriers as they beat Birmingham City 2-1 last weekend to light some fire under their survival hopes. They face one of their most difficult tests of the season as they travel to league leaders Burnley on Saturday.
The Clarets are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table, with former Man City defender Kompany enjoying a fine first season at the Turf Moor helm. Burnley have lost just two of their 33 games and Kompany insists he will prepare his side as normal.
“I mean we are in a league where there’s been 18 managerial changes already this season, so, I don’t know if that’s something that’s a lesson to learn but it’s happened quite a few times,” he said.
"I think we’ll do as we’ve done so far and just focus on being good on the day.”
Burnley beat Huddersfield in West Yorkshire in Kompany’s first competitive game in charge at the club as Ian Maatsen claimed the only goal in a 1-0 win.
“It was an important day for us because if I look back at this game it kind of, if you would have taken two or three months to have a performance like this then, at the end of it we would have had a lot of suffering and then telling them, look boys this is how it looks if you do it right,” he reflected.
"It just came off on day one and it allowed us to say ok, if the next run of performances isn’t as good, you know what you can achieve if you just apply yourself. I’ve never had it before where the first performance was as good, but it definitely helps.”