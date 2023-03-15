News you can trust since 1754
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on Clarets 'surprises' and what he expects to face at Hull City

BURNLEY boss Vincent Kompany has hinted at ‘surprises’ in terms of players returning from injury, ahead of Wednesday night’s Championship trip to Hull City.

By Phil Harrison
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT

The Clarets go into the clash at the MKM Stadium looking to extend their unbeaten streak to a remarkable 17 matches, a run which has taken them 13 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United with 10 games remaining.

The Clarets have been without several players since January, including forwards Manuel Benson, Jay Rodriguez and defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis but, ahead of their latest outing, the Clarets manager gave an injury update.

"I think we might have some surprises and some little gifts coming back soon, so hopefully,” said the former Belgium international defender. “It’s pretty simple, I can say Taylor Harwood-Bellis is going to play a couple of games now with the under-21s.

SURPRISES IN STORE: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany Picture: Martin Rickett/PA
"It’s been a long time out of the squad for him, so we want his fitness levels to go back up and whether it’s Benny, Jay Rod, all the other guys, they’re all getting close now.

“As well on top of that, I think we’ve been a little bit more fortunate than we thought with the injury of Browny so, hopefully after the international week, we’ll have a full squad. That will be great.”

On what he expects to encounter against the Tigers on Wednesday night, Kompany added: “I’ve seen bits already from Hull, I was planning on spending the entire day doing the analysis of them. All I’ve seen of them is really organised and playing some good football.

“It’s a team that has not been shown on Sky as much as other teams so I haven’t seen as many games yet, but you can tell from the results that they have turned a corner a little bit.

MISSING IN ACTION: Burnley's Jay Rodriguez (right) has been out injured for the Clarets since January. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
"We know it won't be easy, they are at home where they have a good record and haven't lost there for a while."

After tonight’s clash Kompany and his players can switch their focus to what will be an eagerly-awaited FA Cup quarter-final clash against the Clarets’ boss former club, Manchester City.

With a swift return to the Premier League almost secured by the runaway Championship leaders, Saturday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium could provide a useful insight into what Burnley need to do in terms of recruitment should they indeed find themselves back in the top-flight come early August.

