All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Burnley controversy prompts ex-Barnsley man to back Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom's referee rant

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom caused controversy over the weekend with a furious rant on the standard of officiating.
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST

Heckingbottom was left incensed by the way in which his side’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was refereed, launching into an impassioned rant in his post-match press conference.

In a section of the conference, he said: "It's not funny, the referees are killing the game at the minute – absolutely ruining it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've no qualms about the result. From 0-0 I was telling our keeper to hurry up. We split (centre-backs) to play out (from goal-kicks). We play to Anel (Ahmedhodzic), we play to Bash (Chris Basham), and we play forward.

Most Popular
There was further refereeing controversy in the Monday night meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was further refereeing controversy in the Monday night meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
There was further refereeing controversy in the Monday night meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

"We get out a couple of times so Spurs change. We put the ball down, Spurs change, so Wes has to make a different decision and he’s getting told to play. Why would you play then? Spurs have adapted to us so we have to change again and play something different.

"When he handles outside the box he gets booked. I've no problem with Peter but the referees are just showing how little they know about the game and they're directing it. How can that possible?"

There was further refereeing controversy in the Monday night meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lyle Foster found the net for Burnley but the goal was chalked off when a VAR check led to Sander Berge being penalised for handball.

Craig Davies, formerly of the likes of Barnsley and Chesterfield, shared a clip of the Foster incident on X and said: “The sooner you realise every word that Paul Heckingbottom spoke was the truth, the better.”

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomBurnleyTottenham HotspurChris Basham