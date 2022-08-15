Burnley duo in contention to start against Hull City while quartet could miss out again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Cork was left out of the side against Watford on Friday but made a difference after being introduced at half-time while striker Rodriguez returned from injury as a substitute.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella is another who will hope for a starting position after making his debut off the bench.

Ashley Westwood, Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long could all miss out again.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. Picture: Getty Images.

Hull will check on Jean Michael Seri.

The key midfielder has sat out the last two matches through injury and the league leaders will hope he is fit to return very soon.

Saturday’s victory over Norwich saw Nathan Baxter return to the bench, and he will hope to get some minutes on the pitch at Turf Moor.