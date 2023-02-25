WATCH Joseph Hungbo at close quarters and you will quickly see that he has got something about him as a footballer.

Should you enter into conversation with the Huddersfield Town loanee, you will also discover he has got something about him as a person and it’s the sort of thing that Neil Warnock will identify.

London-born, the Watford winger - after previous loan stints at Aldershot and Margate - truly stepped outside of his comfort zone to move to the far north of Scotland to join Dingwall-based Ross County.

He admits that he did not even know where Dingwall was before signing for the 2021-22 campaign.

UP AND RUNNING: Joseph Hungbo celebrates Huddersfield Town's first goal of Neil Warnock's second spell, and the on-loan winger's first for the club.

By the time he left at the end of last term, he had put his name on the football map in Scotland after scoring seven times and playing a vital part in a memorable season for the Staggies, which saw them finish in the top six of the SPL.

His highlights included scoring a stunning free-kick which won the SPFL goal of the season award.

Hungbo said: "It was good. Ross County really turned me from a little boy to a man. Going out there, I didn't really know where the place was (at first), in all honesty.

"But I had all the faith in myself and my ability that it was going to happen. I went there and that was the mentality - it doesn't matter where, I can make it happen.

"In this life, doing what you are doing, you are going to be away from a lot of people unfortunately and that's just how things are. It's about how you mentally strong you are to cope with being away from everything and understanding this is your life, job and career."

The Canalside training ground has been a brighter place to be this week, thanks in no small part to last weekend's priceless three points, but also the presence of a galvanising force in Warnock .

Hungbo continued: "As you go on with your day, you just see him pop out of certain places, doing what he does. Getting people going and showing who he really is.

"I feel like we are seeing that here in terms of how he gets through to players and how he just motivates players. He has motivated me a lot in terms of what he wants to see from me.